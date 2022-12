A Pick 3 lottery drawing in South Carolina had 12,125 winning tickets when the numbers 7-7-7 were selected on Christmas Day. File photo by jcjgphotography/Shutterstock

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The South Carolina Education Lottery said its Pick 3 drawing paid out more than $3 million in prizes when the numbers came up 7-7-7. Lottery officials said 12,125 tickets bearing the numbers 7-7-7 became top prize winners when the numbers were selected in the Christmas Day Pick 3 drawing. Advertisement

Each ticket earns a prize of $250 or $500, depending on the amount paid for the ticket.

The total payout was just over $3 million, the lottery said.

"Triple number combinations are by far the lottery's most popular played sequences, with Sunday's midday drawing producing 10 times the number of wins compared to the week prior," officials said in the news release.

The drawing marked the 14th time that a South Carolina Pick 3 drawing had resulted in the numbers 7-7-7.