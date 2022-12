Dec. 27 (UPI) -- The cold weather that swept through Texas led to a car wash being frozen solid and apparently damaged.

A video posted to Instagram by user @guthrie.atx shows the HEB car wash in Lakeway, just outside of Austin, with its interior filled with huge icicles.

Advertisement

The car wash's brush roller is seen completely encased in ice.

The video was filmed Saturday when temperatures in the area dipped into the low double-digits.