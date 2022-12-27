Dog rescued from water beneath 30-foot South Carolina cliff

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Emergency responders in South Carolina came to the rescue of a dog that descended a 30-foot cliff behind an airport and ended up in the Intracoastal Waterway.

The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad Water Rescue Team and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue responded to the area behind the Grand Strand Airport when a dog that escaped from its owner's fenced-in yard ended up in a spot of trouble.

The responders said the canine had either fallen or climbed down the 30-foot cliff to end up in the water.

The dog's owner was brought to the scene via boat so the canine would be comfortable enough to allow rescuers to approach.