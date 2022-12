Conservation officers in Indiana came to the rescue of a Canada goose found frozen to the sand at a Lake Michigan beach in Indiana Dunes State Park. Photo courtesy of Indiana DNR Law Enforcement/Facebook

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Conservation officers in Indiana responded to a Lake Michigan beach to rescue a Canada goose that became frozen to the wet sand. Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement said in a Facebook post that conservation officers responded to the edge of Lake Michigan at Indiana Dunes State Park early Monday on a report of a goose in distress.

The officers enlisted the help of Porter Volunteer Firefighters to assist with dislodging the goose from the icy sand.

"The bird was then transported to a local licensed wildlife rehabilitation and veterinarian's facility for treatment," the post said.