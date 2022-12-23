Stranded deer rescued from ice-covered Indiana pond

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Indiana rescued of a deer that wandered out onto the ice covering a pond and was unable to walk on the slippery surface.

The Wheatfield Volunteer Fire Department said in a Facebook post that crews responded Thursday to a report of a deer in distress. They arrived to find the animal was stranded on the ice about 350 feet from shore.

The crews were joined by firefighters from Kouts, Morgan Township and Boone Grove.

"Once we had the deer caught, we secured it to our ice rescue sled," the post said. "With the extra manpower from the other departments on scene, we were able to pull our firefighter and the deer to safety."

The department said the deer did not appear to be seriously injured and ran off after being released from the rescuers' rope.