The Associação de Moradores Unidos da Apelação in Portugal announced it has created what is believed to be the largest crocheted Christmas tree in the world, standing at more than 55 feet tall. Photo courtesy of the Associação de Moradores Unidos da Apelação/Facebook

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The organizers of a crochet project in Portugal said they may have broken a Guinness World Record when their crocheted Christmas tree reached more than 55 feet tall. The Associação de Moradores Unidos da Apelação, a residents' group in Loures, Lisbon, said the project started as a means of providing social activities for elderly residents after two years of pandemic shut-downs, but the project soon grew to involve 70 people from ages 11 to 88. Advertisement

"We never thought this project would be so successful. We initially thought of a small tree measuring 3-4 meters and then, as we realized that there would be many people involved, we advanced to a 17-meter [55.7-foot] tree and entered it in the Guinness Book of Records," project coordinator Catarina Canelas told the Gaudium Press.

The current Guinness World Record for tallest crochet sculpture (supported) is a 52-foot, 1.98-inch crocheted Christmas tree made in Ecuador in 2021.