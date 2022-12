A Maryland man said a suggestion from a friend led to his buying a scratch-off lottery ticket and winning $500,000. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player said a suggestion from a friend led to his winning $500,000 from a scratch-off ticket. The Gaithersburg resident told Maryland Lottery officials he wasn't having much luck with scratch-off tickets until a friend suggested he try a $20 Bonus Bingo X20 ticket. Advertisement

The man bought one of the tickets from Sagar Beer & Wine in Gaithersburg and ended up revealing a $500,000 top prize.

"It was a big surprise," the player said.

The winner said he plans to put his winnings into savings and is considering using them to fund a vacation in the future.