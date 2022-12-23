Trending
Odd News
Dec. 23, 2022 / 3:52 PM

Hovercraft used to rescue swan stuck to lake ice in Michigan

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Michigan sheriff's office used a hovercraft to rescue a swan that got stuck to the newly formed ice on a lake.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said its Search and Rescue Team responded to Voorheis Lake in Orion Township on a report of a swan stuck to the ice.

The team used the hovercraft to break up the ice around the swan, in the hopes of giving it a path to swim back to shore, but they ended up catching the bird in a blanket when it remained stuck in place.

The swan was given a lift back to shore and turned over to Oakland County Animal Control to receive treatment for a suspected leg injury.

