Hovercraft used to rescue swan stuck to lake ice in Michigan

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Michigan sheriff's office used a hovercraft to rescue a swan that got stuck to the newly formed ice on a lake.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office said its Search and Rescue Team responded to Voorheis Lake in Orion Township on a report of a swan stuck to the ice.

Advertisement

The team used the hovercraft to break up the ice around the swan, in the hopes of giving it a path to swim back to shore, but they ended up catching the bird in a blanket when it remained stuck in place.

The swan was given a lift back to shore and turned over to Oakland County Animal Control to receive treatment for a suspected leg injury.