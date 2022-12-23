Confused neighbor calls 911 on 'Cousin Eddie' mannequin

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Police in Kentucky were summoned to a neighborhood when a resident confused a part of a neighbor's Christmas Vacation-inspired yard display for an inappropriate visitor.

Shepherdsville Police Chief Rick McCubbin said dispatchers took a call from a resident reporting a scantily-clad man exposing himself outside with a hose between his legs.

Officers arrived to find the reported man was actually a mannequin -- a recreation from a scene in National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation where Cousin Eddie, played by Randy Quaid, stands outside in a robe while emptying his RV's toilet tank.

The mannequin is part of Joni Keeney's Christmas display.

"Everybody has a 'Cousin Eddie,' in their family, everybody," Keeney told WDRB-TV. "I just want people to have a good Christmas and get a laugh."

Keeney said the scene has been a hit with most of the neighborhood -- except, apparently, the resident who called police.