Dec. 23, 2022 / 11:23 AM

16-foot albino python found after months on the loose in Texas

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Texas said a 16-foot albino python was reunited with its owner after being lost for more than five months.

The Austin Animal Center said in a Facebook post that the snake's owner, from the Dallas area, said the albino reticulated python, named Snow, was in a tote that was stolen from his car during a break-in while he was visiting Austin several months ago.

The AAC said it received a call from a group of Austin residents this week reporting they had captured the 16-foot snake.

"Due to the temperatures the snake was lethargic enough that a couple of residents were able to catch it and keep it in their garage," the post said.

The neighbors said the snake had been wandering their neighborhood since July.

Snow spent a day at the Austin Zoo before being reunited with its owner.

