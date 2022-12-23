Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 23, 2022 / 4:05 PM

Alabama newborn shares birthday with both parents

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- An Alabama hospital said a baby born there recently beat odds of 133,000-to-1 to be born on the same day as both parents.

The Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children said in a Facebook post that Cassidy and Dylan Scott welcomed daughter Lennon on Dec. 18, giving her the same birthday shared by both of her parents.

Advertisement

The hospital said it was a "one in 133,000" chance of the mother, father and baby all sharing the same birthday.

The post said Cassidy Scott had actually gone into labor on the 17th, but Lennon wasn't born until 12:30 a.m. on the 18th.

Read More

Hovercraft used to rescue swan stuck to lake ice in Michigan Friend's suggestion leads Maryland man to $500,000 lottery prize Cat lost at Connecticut rest stop reunited with family 5 months later

Latest Headlines

Stranded deer rescued from ice-covered Indiana pond
Odd News // 44 minutes ago
Stranded deer rescued from ice-covered Indiana pond
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Indiana came rescued a deer that wandered out onto the ice covering a pond and found itself unable to walk on the slippery surface.
Hovercraft used to rescue swan stuck to lake ice in Michigan
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Hovercraft used to rescue swan stuck to lake ice in Michigan
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Michigan sheriff's office used a hovercraft to rescue a swan that got stuck to the newly formed ice on a lake.
Friend's suggestion leads Maryland man to $500,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Friend's suggestion leads Maryland man to $500,000 lottery prize
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Maryland Lottery player said a suggestion from a friend led to his winning $500,000 from a scratch-off ticket.
Cat lost at Connecticut rest stop reunited with family 5 months later
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Cat lost at Connecticut rest stop reunited with family 5 months later
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- A Vermont family was reunited with their lost cat five months after the feline jumped out of the car through an open window while parked at a Connecticut rest stop.
Confused neighbor calls 911 on 'Cousin Eddie' mannequin
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Confused neighbor calls 911 on 'Cousin Eddie' mannequin
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Police in Kentucky were summoned to a neighborhood when a resident confused a part of a neighbor's "Christmas Vacation"-inspired yard display for an inappropriate visitor.
World's largest crocheted Christmas tree made in Portugal
Odd News // 4 hours ago
World's largest crocheted Christmas tree made in Portugal
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- The organizers of a crochet project in Portugal said they may have broken a Guinness World Record when their crocheted Christmas tree reached more than 55 feet tall.
16-foot albino python found after months on the loose in Texas
Odd News // 5 hours ago
16-foot albino python found after months on the loose in Texas
Dec. 23 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Texas said a 16-foot albino python was reunited with its owner after being lost for more than five months.
British zoo announces birth of tiny Goeldi's monkey
Odd News // 1 day ago
British zoo announces birth of tiny Goeldi's monkey
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A British zoo announced the birth of a tiny Goeldi's monkey, with the infant primate being described as weighing about the same as a golf ball.
Florida deputy breaks up fight between hawk and snake
Odd News // 1 day ago
Florida deputy breaks up fight between hawk and snake
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's deputy responding to a report of an injured hawk on a sidewalk arrived to find the bird of prey engaged in a battle with a long black snake.
Woman wins $175,000 lottery prize at office gift exchange party
Odd News // 1 day ago
Woman wins $175,000 lottery prize at office gift exchange party
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A Kentucky woman won $175,050 from scratch-off lottery tickets she received as part of a gift exchange at a company holiday party.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman wins $175,000 lottery prize at office gift exchange party
Woman wins $175,000 lottery prize at office gift exchange party
Shark at Chicago aquarium hatched pups with no father
Shark at Chicago aquarium hatched pups with no father
Fireball streaks across the dark sky over Alaska
Fireball streaks across the dark sky over Alaska
Idaho man decorates beard with 710 baubles for Guinness World Record
Idaho man decorates beard with 710 baubles for Guinness World Record
Florida deputy breaks up fight between hawk and snake
Florida deputy breaks up fight between hawk and snake
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement