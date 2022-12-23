Alabama newborn shares birthday with both parents

Dec. 23 (UPI) -- An Alabama hospital said a baby born there recently beat odds of 133,000-to-1 to be born on the same day as both parents.

The Huntsville Hospital for Women & Children said in a Facebook post that Cassidy and Dylan Scott welcomed daughter Lennon on Dec. 18, giving her the same birthday shared by both of her parents.

The hospital said it was a "one in 133,000" chance of the mother, father and baby all sharing the same birthday.

The post said Cassidy Scott had actually gone into labor on the 17th, but Lennon wasn't born until 12:30 a.m. on the 18th.