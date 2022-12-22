Kangaroo spotted wandering loose on Missouri road

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in a Missouri county confirmed a kangaroo was recently spotted roaming loose around a road.

Jefferson County Services Director Eric Larson confirmed a kangaroo was spotted near a High Ridge road recently, although animal control was not contacted in the incident.

At least one local resident captured the animal on camera during its time on the loose.

Larson said the kangaroo is believed to have escaped from S and S Farms Exotic Petting Zoo in High Ridge.

Officials with the petting zoo confirmed the kangaroo seen on the loose is named Rueben and was safely returned to the facility after only a short time on the loose.