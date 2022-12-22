Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 22, 2022 / 4:53 PM

British zoo announces birth of tiny Goeldi's monkey

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A British zoo announced the birth of a tiny Goeldi's monkey, with the infant primate being described as weighing about the same as a golf ball.

The Newquay Zoo in Cornwall, England, said the still-unnamed baby was born in November to first-time parents Rina and Max.

Advertisement

The zoo said the monkey, native to the Amazon regions of Bolivia, Brazil, Columbia, Ecuador and Peru, has now been seen exploring its surroundings from its position on its mother's back.

"The baby is doing really well. Although it will cling on to its mother's back for a little while more, it's already becoming really inquisitive, especially when it comes to food," Dave Rich, Newquay Zoo's head keeper, said in the birth announcement.

The zoo said Goeldi's monkeys weigh between 1.5 to 2.2 ounces at birth, "roughly the weight of a golf ball." The monkeys typically grow to be about 9 inches tall.

Read More

Florida deputy breaks up fight between hawk and snake Woman wins $175,000 lottery prize at office gift exchange party Rhode Island man's nativity scene features more than 400 pieces

Latest Headlines

Florida deputy breaks up fight between hawk and snake
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Florida deputy breaks up fight between hawk and snake
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's deputy responding to a report of an injured hawk on a sidewalk arrived to find the bird of prey engaged in a battle with a long black snake.
Woman wins $175,000 lottery prize at office gift exchange party
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Woman wins $175,000 lottery prize at office gift exchange party
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A Kentucky woman won $175,050 from scratch-off lottery tickets she received as part of a gift exchange at a company holiday party.
Rhode Island man's nativity scene features more than 400 pieces
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Rhode Island man's nativity scene features more than 400 pieces
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A Rhode Island man said his nativity scene with more than 400 pieces has been in the works for nearly 50 years.
Fireball streaks across the dark sky over Alaska
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Fireball streaks across the dark sky over Alaska
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A bright fireball illuminated the dark sky over Alaska and was caught on camera in the south-central part of the state.
North Carolina graduate's message in a bottle reaches Portugal
Odd News // 5 hours ago
North Carolina graduate's message in a bottle reaches Portugal
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- A message in a bottle dropped into the ocean by a North Carolina high school graduate in 2020 has been found on a beach in Portugal more than two years later.
Moose rescued from frigid river in Washington
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Moose rescued from frigid river in Washington
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Wildlife officers and firefighters in Washington came to the rescue of a mother moose that fell through the ice covering a frozen river.
Kangaroo spotted wandering loose on Missouri road
Odd News // 7 hours ago
Kangaroo spotted wandering loose on Missouri road
Dec. 22 (UPI) -- Authorities in a Missouri county confirmed a kangaroo was recently spotted roaming loose around a road.
Bear steals box of bagels from North Carolina woman's porch
Odd News // 1 day ago
Bear steals box of bagels from North Carolina woman's porch
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman's home security camera was recording when a bear wandered onto her porch and stole a package filled with bagels.
Seal rescued after wandering into busy South African road
Odd News // 1 day ago
Seal rescued after wandering into busy South African road
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in South Africa were summoned to wrangle a seal that wandered into traffic and guide the animal back to the water.
Coyote rescued from basement at Wisconsin construction site
Odd News // 1 day ago
Coyote rescued from basement at Wisconsin construction site
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Animal services officers in Wisconsin rescued a coyote that wandered onto a construction site and became trapped in the basement.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Residents rescue horse that fell through ice on Wisconsin lake
Residents rescue horse that fell through ice on Wisconsin lake
Idaho man decorates beard with 710 baubles for Guinness World Record
Idaho man decorates beard with 710 baubles for Guinness World Record
Michigan woman's 20-year-old chicken might be world's oldest
Michigan woman's 20-year-old chicken might be world's oldest
Shark at Chicago aquarium hatched pups with no father
Shark at Chicago aquarium hatched pups with no father
Bear steals box of bagels from North Carolina woman's porch
Bear steals box of bagels from North Carolina woman's porch
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement