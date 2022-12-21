Trending
Dec. 21, 2022 / 11:44 AM

Llama on the loose corralled in Virginia

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A llama spotted running loose on a Virginia highway was corralled by police and taken to a shelter before being reunited with its owner.

The Fairfax County Police Department shared video of the chase that unfolded involving officers both in the air and on the ground when a llama was found running loose on the Fairfax County Parkway, near Popes Head Road.

Police eventually corralled the animal in a resident's back yard.

"The helicopter had its spotlight coming down on our house. My assumption was there a take-down of some bad people," the resident told WTTG-TV.

The man said he was shocked to learn the police were chasing an animal.

"They asked us to bring out a blanket to cover its eyes, so it would calm down just like a horse," he said.

The llama was taken to the Fairfax County Animal Shelter, which posted photos to social media in an attempt to find the animal's owner.

"Are you missing a llama?" the shelter tweeted.

The owner of the llama got in touch with the shelter Tuesday and identified the animal as a lost pet named Kolby. Kolby was released into her owner's care.

