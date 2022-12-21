Trending
Odd News
Dec. 21, 2022 / 12:40 PM

'Glitch' blamed for 'smoke weed every day' message on LED road sign

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Officials said the message "smoke weed every day" on an LED display sign at the side of a road in India's largest city was the result of a "technical glitch."

Akshat Deora posted a video to Twitter after spotting the unusual roadside message while traveling on Worli-bound Road in Mumbai.

The message "smoke weed every day" can be seen scrolling by on the sign, which had been placed on the road to give traffic instructions amid construction.

Pravin Padwal, joint commissioner for traffic with the Mumbai Police, told India Today that L&T, the company responsible for the sign, blamed "some technical glitch" for the "wrong message."

Padwal said the sign was shut down while L&T's information technology team works on the issue.

