Dec. 21, 2022 / 4:33 PM

Bear steals box of bagels from North Carolina woman's porch

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman's home security camera was recording when a bear wandered onto her porch and stole a package filled with bagels.

Mary McClear said her doorbell camera captured footage of the bear when it wandered onto her Hendersonville porch, apparently tempted by the smell of the bagel box and a box of snacks she leaves out for delivery drivers.

The footage shows the bear taking snacks from the treat box before fleeing with the box of bagels.

McClear said the package was filled with bagels, cream cheese and salmon sent to her by a friend in New York City.

Seal rescued after wandering into busy South African road
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Seal rescued after wandering into busy South African road
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in South Africa were summoned to wrangle a seal that wandered into traffic and guide the animal back to the water.
Coyote rescued from basement at Wisconsin construction site
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Coyote rescued from basement at Wisconsin construction site
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Animal services officers in Wisconsin rescued a coyote that wandered onto a construction site and became trapped in the basement.
Unexpected turkey run turns into $4 million lottery jackpot for Michigan woman
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Unexpected turkey run turns into $4 million lottery jackpot for Michigan woman
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman said losing a debate about who would go to the store to buy a Thanksgiving turkey led to her winning a $4 million jackpot from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Residents rescue horse that fell through ice on Wisconsin lake
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Residents rescue horse that fell through ice on Wisconsin lake
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A group of more than a dozen local residents came to the rescue of a horse that fell through the ice covering a Wisconsin lake.
'Glitch' blamed for 'smoke weed every day' message on LED road sign
Odd News // 5 hours ago
'Glitch' blamed for 'smoke weed every day' message on LED road sign
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Officials said the message "smoke weed every day" on an LED display sign at the side of a road in India's largest city was the result of a "technical glitch."
Dog rescued from highway overpass ledge in Florida
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Dog rescued from highway overpass ledge in Florida
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Animal control officers in Florida came to the rescue of a dog found trapped on a narrow ledge at the side of a highway overpass.
Llama on the loose corralled in Virginia
Odd News // 6 hours ago
Llama on the loose corralled in Virginia
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A llama spotted running loose on a Virginia highway was corralled by police and taken to a shelter before being reunited with its owner.
Cat lost on Long Island, N.Y., turns up 10 years later
Odd News // 1 day ago
Cat lost on Long Island, N.Y., turns up 10 years later
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A cat who disappeared on New York's Long Island is on her way to a reunion after being found 10 years later.
Wildlife officials remove Christmas lights from deer's antlers
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wildlife officials remove Christmas lights from deer's antlers
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Oregon aided a three-legged deer found with Christmas lights tangled around its antlers.
Shark at Chicago aquarium hatched pups with no father
Odd News // 1 day ago
Shark at Chicago aquarium hatched pups with no father
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- The Shedd Aquarium in Chicago said researchers were stunned when they discovered a female zebra shark had hatched pups without any genetic material from a male.
