Bear steals box of bagels from North Carolina woman's porch

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman's home security camera was recording when a bear wandered onto her porch and stole a package filled with bagels.

Mary McClear said her doorbell camera captured footage of the bear when it wandered onto her Hendersonville porch, apparently tempted by the smell of the bagel box and a box of snacks she leaves out for delivery drivers.

Advertisement

The footage shows the bear taking snacks from the treat box before fleeing with the box of bagels.

McClear said the package was filled with bagels, cream cheese and salmon sent to her by a friend in New York City.