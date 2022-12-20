Dangling seagull rescued from streetlight in Virginia

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal rescuers in Virginia came to the assistance of a seagull found dangling from a streetlight pole after getting entangled in fishing line.

The Norfolk Animal Care Center said in a Facebook post that Norfolk Fire-Rescue crews responded alongside the Norfolk Police Department's Animal Protection Unit when the seagull, nicknamed "Danny Dangle," was seen hanging by its leg from a streetlight.

Advertisement

"This guy had his leg wrapped in fishing line, which then got wrapped up on a streetlight," the post said.

The rescuers used an engine ladder to reach the bird and cut it free from its predicament.

"He was then transported to Tidewater Rehabilitation & Environmental Education, where he will be taken care of and hopefully released," the post said. "Danny says please take this as a lesson to properly dispose of trash, fishing line and to not release balloons as they hurt our native wildlife!"