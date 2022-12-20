Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 20, 2022 / 3:49 PM

Co-workers both win big in same lottery drawing

By Ben Hooper
A Maryland man enlisted the help of a co-worker to buy his Pick 5 lottery ticket -- leading to both men winning big in the drawing. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery
A Maryland man enlisted the help of a co-worker to buy his Pick 5 lottery ticket -- leading to both men winning big in the drawing. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A Maryland man who was unable to visit a store in time to buy his lottery ticket enlisted the help of a co-worker -- enabling them both to win big prizes.

The Charles County construction worker told Maryland Lottery officials he always uses the number combination 1-2-3-5-5 to play Pick 5, but when he found himself unable to visit a store in time to buy a ticket for the Nov. 18 midday drawing, he turned to a co-worker for help.

Advertisement

The man's friend purchased the $1 straight bet ticket for him, and decided to buy a 50-cent straight bet ticket bearing the same number combination for himself.

The numbers came up in the drawing, earning the player a $50,000 prize and his co-worker a $25,000 prize.

"My buddy was happy that I sent him out for that ticket," the $50,000 winner told lottery officials.

The man said he became a daily Pick 5 player when the game started in February.

"I like that you can pay less and win more money," he said.

The winner said he doesn't know what he will do with his prize money, but he plans not to spend it quickly.

Advertisement

"I can promise you that it is going to last for a while," he said.

Read More

Michigan man wins $300,000 lottery prize 'on a whim' Massachusetts man wins lottery prize worth $150,000 a year for life Unexpected routine change leads Maryland couple to $100,000 lottery prize

Latest Headlines

Deer with antlers entangled in wire fence rescued in Maryland
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Deer with antlers entangled in wire fence rescued in Maryland
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A police sergeant in Maryland came to the rescue of a deer that got its antlers entangled in a wire fence.
South Dakota student recreates university campus in 'Minecraft'
Odd News // 3 hours ago
South Dakota student recreates university campus in 'Minecraft'
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A computer engineering major at South Dakota Mines is offering virtual tours of the university after building a digital model of the campus in popular video game "Minecraft."
Dangling seagull rescued from streetlight in Virginia
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Dangling seagull rescued from streetlight in Virginia
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Firefighters and animal rescuers in Virginia came to the assistance of a seagull found dangling from a streetlight pole after getting entangled in fishing line.
Idaho man decorates beard with 710 baubles for Guinness World Record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Idaho man decorates beard with 710 baubles for Guinness World Record
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with a serial record-breaking beard earned another title with his facial hair when he decorated his face with 710 multicolored Christmas ornaments.
Police: HOV lane driver's only passenger was inflatable Grinch
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Police: HOV lane driver's only passenger was inflatable Grinch
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Police in Arizona said a driver was cited after being found driving in a carpool lane with an inflatable Grinch as the sole passenger.
Lost California dog turns up 14 months later in Kansas
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Lost California dog turns up 14 months later in Kansas
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A dog who went missing from his owner's California house is on his way home after turning up 14 months later in Kansas -- about 1,600 miles away.
Michigan man wins $300,000 lottery prize 'on a whim'
Odd News // 1 day ago
Michigan man wins $300,000 lottery prize 'on a whim'
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- An infrequent Michigan Lottery player who bought a scratch-off ticket "on a whim" ended up winning a $300,000 top prize.
Trailer hauling 6,000 pounds of onions catches fire on Florida highway
Odd News // 1 day ago
Trailer hauling 6,000 pounds of onions catches fire on Florida highway
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to a Florida highway where a blown-out tire caused a trailer loaded with thousands of pounds of onions to catch fire.
Alberta couple's home filled with 133 decorated Christmas trees
Odd News // 1 day ago
Alberta couple's home filled with 133 decorated Christmas trees
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- An Alberta couple filled their home with 133 decorated Christmas trees to raise money for a local animal shelter.
Colorado dog found after two weeks on the loose in Nebraska
Odd News // 1 day ago
Colorado dog found after two weeks on the loose in Nebraska
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A network of animal lovers on Facebook helped a Colorado family reunite with their poodle after the animal fled during a Thanksgiving visit to Nebraska.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Odd 2022: The 10 oddest Guinness World Records of the year
Odd 2022: The 10 oddest Guinness World Records of the year
Volcanic activity occurring all around the world
Volcanic activity occurring all around the world
Study links eating lots of ultra-processed foods daily with cognitive decline
Study links eating lots of ultra-processed foods daily with cognitive decline
Woman dons 19 underpants in 30 seconds to break world record
Woman dons 19 underpants in 30 seconds to break world record
Lion cubs venture outside for first time at Oklahoma Zoo
Lion cubs venture outside for first time at Oklahoma Zoo
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement