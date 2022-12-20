Cat lost on Long Island, N.Y., turns up 10 years later

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A cat who disappeared on New York's Long Island is on her way to a reunion after she was found 10 years later.

Richard Price said his family's cat, Mimi, was being cared for at his sister-in-law's home in Miller Place in 2012 when the feline fled.

The family searched the area, thee was no sign of Mimi.

The town of Brookhaven Animal Shelter said a malnourished cat with badly matted fur was recently brought in by a member of the public.

"It felt like a shield of armor, that's how bad she was matted," supervisor Linda Klampfl told NBC New York.

The cat was cleaned up and scanned for a microchip, identifying her owner as Price, who now lives in Spain.

"If only she could talk and tell us what she's been through," Price said.

Price said Mimi will spend a few weeks in the care of a relative before he and his wife visit Long Island next month to bring the cat to her new home overseas.