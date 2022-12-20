Wildlife officials remove Christmas lights from deer's antlers

This 3-legged buck nicknamed Tripod by Dallas, Ore. residents was not run over by a reindeer but got tangled up in lights while decking the halls like another buck recently. ODFW darted it and removed the lights. The leg wound is fully healed and the deer seems to get around OK. pic.twitter.com/x3m79Egt7Q— Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (@MyODFW) December 20, 2022

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Oregon aided a three-legged deer found with Christmas lights tangled around its antlers.

The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife said personnel responded Monday to reports of a deer with holiday decorations caught on its antlers in Dallas.

Advertisement

The workers arrived to find the three-legged deer, known as Tripod to locals, had green stands of Christmas lights hanging from its antlers.

The wildlife rescuers tranquilized the deer and removed the lights.

"The leg wound is fully healed and the deer seems to get around OK," the department tweeted.