A Michigan man bought a scratch-off lottery ticket "on a whim" and won a $300,000 jackpot. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- An infrequent Michigan Lottery player who bought a scratch-off ticket "on a whim" ended up winning a $300,000 top prize. The 30-year-old Montmorency County man told Michigan Lottery officials buying a scratch-off lottery ticket was not on his to-do list when he visited the Murphy USA store in Gaylord. Advertisement

"I don't play instant games often, but I do like to buy them here and there," the player said. "I decided to purchase a Wild Time Deluxe ticket on a whim while I was at the store one day and then scanned it a few days later to check it. When I realized how much I'd won, I was shocked!"

The man discovered his impulse purchase had earned him a $300,000 jackpot.

The winner said his prize money will go into savings.