Dec. 19, 2022 / 4:35 PM

Lost California dog turns up 14 months later in Kansas

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A dog who went missing from his owner's California house is on his way home after turning up 14 months later in Kansas -- about 1,600 miles away.

Sandra O'Neill said her German shepherd mix, Zeppelin, would sometimes escape from home to visit a local construction site, but he would usually return on his own in the evening if she didn't find him there.

She said Zeppelin failed to return home one night in October 2021.

There was no trace of the beloved pooch until 14 months later, when a Louisburg, Kan., woman brought a dog into the Wildcat Veterinary Clinic, explaining she had found the canine on her property the previous evening.

The clinic scanned the dog for microchip and he was identified as the long-lost Zeppelin.

O'Neill told KTXL-TV she was shocked to hear he was in Kansas.

The veterinary clinic was able to find a volunteer, Mary Hastings, who was preparing to drive back to California after visiting her daughter in Kansas.

The clinic said in a Facebook post that Zeppelin and Hastings departed for the 1,600-mile drive on Sunday, expecting to be home by Christmas.

