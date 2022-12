A poodle named Snowflake was reunited with her Denver family two weeks after she went missing during a trip to Omaha. Photo courtesy of Lost Pets of Omaha Area/Facebook

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A network of animal lovers on Facebook helped a Colorado family reunite with their poodle after the animal fled during a Thanksgiving visit to Nebraska. Stephen Weak of Denver said his family's dog, Snowflake, escaped during a Thanksgiving visit to Omaha, and the family turned to the Lost Pets of Omaha Area Facebook page for help. Advertisement

Cathy Eaton, who founded the Facebook group in February 2014, said group members searched on foot and via drone for the missing Snowflake.

The dog was spotted last week in a wooded area in the La Vista neighborhood and volunteer Lisa Thurber set a trap that successfully captured Snowflake Dec. 10.

"She was tired, lost a few pounds and had a little frostbite," the lost pets group said on its website.

Weak and his daughter were on their way back to Omaha to help search when Snowflake was found, so they were able to go directly to the Papillion Animal Hospital for a reunion.

"We were really happy," Weak told the Omaha World Herald. "We had kind of given up."