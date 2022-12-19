Trending
Odd News
Dec. 19, 2022 / 1:12 PM

Alberta couple's home filled with 133 decorated Christmas trees

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- An Alberta couple filled their home with 133 decorated Christmas trees to raise money for a local animal shelter.

Tom Kereluk and Vince Jackman said they first filled their Red Deer home with Christmas trees and opened the doors to the public about 15 years ago, when they had 15 decorated trees in their home.

The couple said the number of trees has increased every year, to a total 133 trees this year. The pair said the tours they give of their tree-filled home raise money for the Central Alberta Humane Society.

Jackman said the current crop of trees, which feature in every room of their home, including the garage, include trees up to 12 feet tall.

The pair said many of the ornaments on the trees were donated by friends, family and members of the public.

"We're kind of hoarders at heart," Kereluk told CTV News. "I just can't throw anything out so I make trees that have stuff that I already have or I see something in a thrift store. I just create something from things that people would have thrown out."

The annual event was dubbed "Sofia Celebrates Christmas" five years ago, after the couple's beloved chihuahua, Sophia, died after years of health complications.

"Every Christmas, if you couldn't find her she was always underneath some of the Christmas trees. Laying there just underneath the tree on the Christmas mats," Jackman told RDNewsNow last year.

