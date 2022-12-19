Trailer hauling 6,000 pounds of onions catches fire on Florida highway

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Firefighters responded to a Florida highway where a blown-out tire caused a trailer loaded with thousands of pounds of onions to catch fire.

Ocala Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post that multiple crews responded to a report of a freight vehicle fire on Interstate 75, just south of exit 354.

Advertisement

The crews arrived to find an open trailer being hauled by a pickup truck was "fully engulfed in flames."

The driver, who had exited the vehicle, told firefighters the blaze was sparked when one of the truck's tires blew out.

The trailer had been carrying six cargo bins loaded with a total of about 6,000 pounds of onions.

The flames were extinguished about 3 minutes after firefighters arrived on the scene. No one was injured in the incident, the department said.