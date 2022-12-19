Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 19, 2022 / 11:31 AM

Michigan woman's 20-year-old chicken might be world's oldest

By Ben Hooper
Marsi Parker Darwin of Waterloo, Mich., said her 20-year-old pet chicken, Peanut, might be the oldest in the world. <a href="https://pixabay.com/photos/hens-birds-pens-chicken-coop-farm-7640562/">Photo by ELG21/Pixabay.com</a>
Marsi Parker Darwin of Waterloo, Mich., said her 20-year-old pet chicken, Peanut, might be the oldest in the world. Photo by ELG21/Pixabay.com

Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A Michigan woman is seeking Guinness World Records recognition for her pet chicken, Peanut, who is believed to be the oldest in the world at the age of 20.

Marsi Parker Darwin of Waterloo said a friend urged her to apply online to have Peanut recognized as the world's oldest living chicken, and she received a response about two weeks later with instructions on how to gather evidence including photos, videos, witness statements and media coverage.

Advertisement

"I'm hoping they'll give credence to my witnesses like my niece in her thirties who loved Peanut as a teen and a friend who moved to California 18 years ago and loved Peanut and was astonished when he moved back to see her again, among others," Darwin told The Sun Times News.

Darwin said she started rescuing chickens in the 1990s, and in the early 2000s a Nankin hen laid a clutch of eggs in her coop after a love affair with a Mille Fleurs rooster.

Darwin said one of the eggs failed to hatch, and she was preparing to throw it away into a pond for the fish and turtles when she heard a faint chirp.

Advertisement

"I ended up peeling it out of the egg. As the chirping grew fainter, I feared the chick would not survive. A pitifully wet, wadded-up mess sat in my hand. I wrapped it in a towel and carried it close to my heart as I set up a cage and mounted a heat lamp with one hand," she said.

The chick, Peanut, was rejected by her mother, and had imprinted on Darwin.

"I realized I had a house chicken, at least for the time being," she said.

Peanut has since become a part of Darwin's flock, but she still spends her winters indoors and has been known to serve as a "lap chicken" when Darwin attends outdoor events.

Guinness World Records lists a category for oldest living chicken on its website, but the page does not identify a current record-holder.

Read More

Squirrel hides out in North Carolina family's Christmas tree Brazilian man attends 11 World Cup tournaments, earns world record Service technicians help free trapped dog from car's engine compartment

Latest Headlines

Colorado dog found after two weeks on the loose in Nebraska
Odd News // 38 minutes ago
Colorado dog found after two weeks on the loose in Nebraska
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A network of animal lovers on Facebook helped a Colorado family reunite with their poodle after the animal fled during a Thanksgiving visit to Nebraska.
World's largest Lego menorah assembled in Tel Aviv
Odd News // 20 hours ago
World's largest Lego menorah assembled in Tel Aviv
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The first Lego stores in Israel opened earlier this year and one is now home to the world's largest Lego menorah.
Squirrel hides out in North Carolina family's Christmas tree
Odd News // 2 days ago
Squirrel hides out in North Carolina family's Christmas tree
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A North Carolina family shared video from the unusual festive scene that unfolded when a squirrel that entered their home tried to hide out in the Christmas tree.
Brazilian man attends 11 World Cup tournaments, earns world record
Odd News // 2 days ago
Brazilian man attends 11 World Cup tournaments, earns world record
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A 75-year-old Brazilian man was awarded a Guinness World Record for the most FIFA World Cup tournaments attended by an individual.
Service technicians help free trapped dog from car's engine compartment
Odd News // 2 days ago
Service technicians help free trapped dog from car's engine compartment
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Automotive service technicians came to the assistance of authorities in Ontario to rescue a dog found stuck in the engine compartment of a car.
Massachusetts man wins lottery prize worth $150,000 a year for life
Odd News // 2 days ago
Massachusetts man wins lottery prize worth $150,000 a year for life
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man bought six identical tickets for a single lottery drawing and ended up winning a prize of $25,000 a year for life -- six times.
British couple circle the globe on a tandem bike in 180 days
Odd News // 2 days ago
British couple circle the globe on a tandem bike in 180 days
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A British couple are applying for Guinness World Records certification after they circumnavigated the globe on a tandem bicycle -- riding about 18,000 miles through 21 countries.
Warthog runs into butcher shop in South Africa
Odd News // 2 days ago
Warthog runs into butcher shop in South Africa
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Employees at a butcher shop in South Africa were shocked when the building was invaded by an unusual patron -- a live warthog.
Colorado town reclaims title for world's longest shot-ski
Odd News // 3 days ago
Colorado town reclaims title for world's longest shot-ski
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A Colorado town connected hundreds of skis in a chain and glued shot glasses to them to break an unofficial world record for the longest shot ski.
Goose rescued from ice on partially-frozen Connecticut pond
Odd News // 3 days ago
Goose rescued from ice on partially-frozen Connecticut pond
Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Connecticut came to the rescue of a goose seen stranded on ice at the center of a pond for at least two days.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Squirrel hides out in North Carolina family's Christmas tree
Squirrel hides out in North Carolina family's Christmas tree
World's largest Lego menorah assembled in Tel Aviv
World's largest Lego menorah assembled in Tel Aviv
Iranian man named world's shortest at 2 feet, 1.6 inches
Iranian man named world's shortest at 2 feet, 1.6 inches
Odd 2022: The 10 oddest Guinness World Records of the year
Odd 2022: The 10 oddest Guinness World Records of the year
Massachusetts man wins lottery prize worth $150,000 a year for life
Massachusetts man wins lottery prize worth $150,000 a year for life
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement