Dec. 19 (UPI) -- Police in Arizona said a driver was cited after being found driving in a carpool lane with an inflatable Grinch as the sole passenger. The Arizona Department of Public Safety tweeted a photo showing a vehicle with an inflatable Grinch in the passenger seat.

The department said a trooper pulled the vehicle over on Interstate 10 in Avondale after noticing the car, which was traveling in the high-occupancy vehicle lane, was occupied only by the driver and the "Seusspicious-looking 'passenger.'"

The driver was cited for an HOV lane violation.