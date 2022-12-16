Colorado town reclaims title for world's longest shot-ski

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A Colorado town connected hundreds of skis in a chain and glued shot glasses to them to break an unofficial world record for the longest shot ski.

The town of Breckenridge, which has passed the unofficial record back and forth for years with a Park City, Utah, distillery, broke the record again at its annual winter-welcoming Ullr Fest.

Breckenridge Distillery led the attempt and connected 468 skis into a 2,401-foot chain, allowing 1,350 people to take shots of the distillery's Broncos Bourbon at the same time.

Ullr Fest, which marked its 59th year, is dedicated to Ullr, the Norse god of snow.