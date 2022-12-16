Warthog runs into butcher shop in South Africa

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Employees at a butcher shop in South Africa were shocked when the building was invaded by an unusual patron -- a live warthog.

Stephen Nel, owner of Camo Meat in Bela-Bela, Limpopo, said workers were closing up the shop for the day when a warthog ran into the business.

Advertisement

"The warthog went into the kitchen behind the building, but could not seem to find his way out," Nel told news outlet Die Pos.

The local fire brigade was summoned to the store and was able to wrangle the warthog. The animal was taken to the Forever Resorts nature reserve, where locals suspect it had originated.