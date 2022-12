Raymond Roberts Sr. bought six identical tickets for a single Massachusetts Lottery Lucky for Life drawing and won six prizes worth $25,000 a year for life. Photo courtesy of the Massachusetts Lottery

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts man bought six identical tickets for a single lottery drawing and ended up winning a prize of $25,000 a year for life -- six times. Raymond Roberts Sr. of Fall River told Massachusetts Lottery officials his "intuition" told him to buy multiple tickets with the same numbers for the Dec. 14 Lucky for Life drawing at Royal Liquors in Fall River. Advertisement

Roberts said the numbers are a combination of anniversary dates and birthdays that he has been playing in multiple lottery games for more than 20 years.

The winner chose to take five of his prizes as $390,000 lump sums, netting him $1,950,000. He chose to keep one prize as an annuity of $25,000 a year for life, or at least 20 years.

Roberts said the first order of business for his prize money is buying a new motorcycle.