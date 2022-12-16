Trending
Service technicians help free trapped dog from car's engine compartment

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Automotive service technicians came to the assistance of authorities in Ontario to rescue a dog found stuck in the engine compartment of a car.

Ottawa By-law & Regulatory Services said officers were summoned to the area near Moodie Drive and Barnsdale Road when a dog was found to have climbed into the engine compartment of a car in an apparent search for warmth.

"Officers tried for over an hour to free the dog, but were unsuccessful," Ottawa By-law officials tweeted.

The car was towed to Barrhaven Honda, where service technicians put the vehicle onto a lift so it could be partially dismantled to reach the stuck dog.

The freed canine was taken to the Ottawa Humane Society.

