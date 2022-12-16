Goose rescued from ice on partially-frozen Connecticut pond

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Connecticut came to the rescue of a goose seen stranded on ice at the center of a pond for at least two days.

The Rocky Hill Fire Department said in a Facebook post that personnel responded Thursday to a report of an animal in distress and they arrived to find a goose apparently stuck to the ice in the middle of a pond.

A witness said the Canada goose appeared to have been stuck in place for at least two days.

A pair of two-person teams of firefighters dressed in cold-water rescue suits entered the water.

"The primary team made their way across the unstable ice toward the goose using safety lines with the back-up crew prepared to support if necessary," the post said.

The goose was freed from the ice after just under an hour and the avian was able to travel to shore on its own, the department said.