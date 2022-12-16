Trending
Odd News
Dec. 16, 2022 / 5:08 PM

Squirrel hides out in North Carolina family's Christmas tree

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- A North Carolina family shared video from the unusual festive scene that unfolded when a squirrel that entered their home tried to hide out in the Christmas tree.

Taylor Stading, who posted videos of the wildlife encounter to Facebook, said the squirrel apparently entered her family's Waxhaw home through a loose roof shingle, climbed through a sink pipe opening and emerged in an upstairs bathroom.

Stading said the family dog, Dixie, then chased the squirrel through the house until it managed to hide out in the Christmas tree.

Stading's videos show her attempting to get the squirrel out of a nearby window while advice and commentary is offered by her kids, Colton, 11, Savannah, 8 and Caroline, 8.

Stading eventually used a dust mop to give the squirrel an extra push out the window to return to the wild.

Commenters online said the videos evoked memories of the famous Christmas tree squirrel from National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation.

