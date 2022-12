Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh was named the shortest man living by Guinness World Records. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A 20-year-old Iranian man has been dubbed the shortest man living by Guinness World Records after his height was confirmed as 2 feet and 1.6 inches. Afshin Esmaeil Ghaderzadeh, from a village in Bukan County, West Azerbaijan Province, was found to be 2.7 inches shorter than the previous shortest man living, 36-year-old Colombia man Edward "Niño" Hernandez. Advertisement

Ghaderzadeh's parents said he was born at a weight of 1.5 pounds, and he now weighs in at 14.3 pounds.

"I know who the tallest man living in the world is. I might fit in the palms of his hands," Ghaderzadeh joked.

Ghaderzadeh, whose physical limitations make it difficult for him to find employment, said he his hoping his newfound fame will allow him to help support his family.

"My dream is to be able to help my parents. This global recognition might help me achieve my dream," he said.