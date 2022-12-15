Cow rescued after four months on the loose in Long Island

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A cow that escaped from a farm in New York's Long Island region was safely recaptured four months later on a nearby golf course.

The Strong Island Animal Rescue League said it worked together with Skylands Animal Sanctuary and Rescue in New Jersey and K-9 Search and Rescue to track the bovine's movements in the four months since it escaped from Jerry's Farm in Manorville.

Frankie Floridia of the Strong Island Animal Rescue League said the rescuers had been monitoring cameras set up on a nearby Manorville golf course, where cow droppings had been found.

Floridia and Mike Stura of the Skylands Sanctuary finally found the cow Wednesday and were able to load her into a trailer.

The owners of Jerry's Farm said the cow, now dubbed Vienna, had been a pet on the farm and was considered for breeding, but not for slaughter. They agreed to allow the cow to be taken to Skylands Sanctuary for a new life.