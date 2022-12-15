Deer rescued from plastic Halloween bucket in Michigan

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Michigan rescued a deer seen wandering with a plastic Halloween bucket stuck over its face.

South Lyon Murphy Lost Animal Recovery said members became involved when residents of a Bloomfield Hills neighborhood reported seeing a deer wandering the area for several days with a pumpkin-shaped plastic bucket on its face.

Advertisement

The group set up drop nets in the yard of a couple whose home the deer, nicknamed Bucky, frequented. After a few days, the animal triggered a net and was captured.

The rescuers then wee able to cut through the bucket's plastic strap and free Bucky.

The rescue group said cameras in the couple's yard have since recorded Bucky feeding normally.