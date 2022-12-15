Albino porcupine rescued by British Columbia sanctuary

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A British Columbia animal shelter announced an unusual "new guest" at its facility -- an albino porcupine.

The Northern Lights Animal Sanctuary said in a social media post that the porcupine, dubbed Coconut, was found chewing through hydraulic hoses and electric cables on a Smithers resident's property.

Advertisement

The sanctuary said the porcupine is an albino, meaning its body and eyes are completely devoid of pigment. They said the condition is very rare in porcupines.

The post said the "new guest" will receive "room service" at the sanctuary for a few months.

Sanctuary officials said Coconut will spend the winter with them, but may be released back into the wild sometime next year.