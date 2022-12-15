Trending
Dec. 15, 2022 / 12:11 PM

Bear steals Chick-fil-A order from Florida man's front porch

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Florida man shared video of the moment his dinner was ruined by a hungry black bear that stole the Chick-fil-A delivery order from his front door.

Paul Newman's home security camera captured footage Wednesday when the bear approached the front door of his Seminole County home and made off with a Chick-fil-A bag.

Newman can be heard saying in the video that the bag contained 30 nuggets and a large order of fries.

The bear left a second bag untouched.

"He didn't want the salad, though," Newman says in the video. "Nothing to do with the salad. Weird."

