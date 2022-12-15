Colorado boy, 8, has skied on all seven continents

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- An 8-year-old boy from Colorado has unofficially become the youngest person to ski on all seven continents -- and he may soon be a Guinness World Record holder.

Maddock Lipp, from Golden, has accompanied his family on skiing trips all across the globe, and Dec. 1 he went skiing with his family on the lower portions of Mount Hoegh in Antarctica.

Lipp's older sister, Keira Lipp, completed her own seven-continent skiing goal in February of this year.

The current Guinness World Record for youngest person to ski on all seven continents is Victoria Rae White, who was 10 days and 79 days old when she completed her journey in 2008.