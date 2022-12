An Anderson, S.C., man said seeing his dad's car in the parking lot of a convenience store led to his winning a $200,000 lottery prize. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said spotting his dad's car parked at a convenience store led to his winning a $200,000 lottery prize. The Anderson resident told South Carolina Education Lottery officials he was driving past MD Food Mart on Concord Road in Anderson recently when he saw his father's car parked at the business and decided to stop in to say hello. Advertisement

The man said he decided to buy a $5 Lady Luck scratch-off ticket while inside the store and scratched off a $200,000 prize.

"I was speechless," the son said. "I got my dad's attention to come and see."

The winner said his father's reaction was equally shocked.

"His eyes got big and his jaw dropped," the winner recalled.

The man said some of his winnings will go toward paying for a new car.