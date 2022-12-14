Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 14, 2022 / 11:26 AM

Animal rescuers free deer stuck in California fence

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in California came to the assistance of a deer that became stuck between the bars of a fence.

Witness Jennifer Blevins spotted the deer during a walk in Pebble Beach and contacted the SPCA of Monterey County.

Advertisement

SPCA personnel arrived on the scene and put a blanket on the deer to keep it calm while using lotion to lubricate the animal's body for extraction.

Blevins said the rescuers were able to free the deer after about 10 minutes and the animal ran off with another deer that was waiting nearby.

The Duluth Police Department in Georgia conducted a similar rescue last week when a deer became stuck in a metal fence. A video shared by the department shows an officer pulling on a bar of the fence until it made an opening large enough for the deer to run away.

Read More

Idaho man folds 31 T-shirts in 1 minute for world record North Carolina woman surprised to find black bear den behind her house California woman reunited with lost cat after 6 years

Latest Headlines

Idaho man folds 31 T-shirts in 1 minute for world record
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Idaho man folds 31 T-shirts in 1 minute for world record
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 250 Guinness World Records titles to his name broke another record by folding 31 T-shirts in 1 minute.
North Carolina woman surprised to find black bear den behind her house
Odd News // 20 hours ago
North Carolina woman surprised to find black bear den behind her house
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman who heard strange noises coming from outside her home was surprised to learn she was sharing her property with a bear den.
California woman reunited with lost cat after 6 years
Odd News // 20 hours ago
California woman reunited with lost cat after 6 years
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A California woman was reunited with her missing cat after six years when the feline was brought to a shelter and scanned for a microchip.
Deer crashes through window into Pennsylvania restaurant
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Deer crashes through window into Pennsylvania restaurant
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The owners of a Pennsylvania restaurant said employees had a scare when a deer crashed through the front window of the business and ran loose through the dining area.
Halftime store run leads to $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Halftime store run leads to $100,000 lottery prize
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who ran out to buy side dishes during halftime of a football game ended up forgetting the food when he won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
90-year-old woman receives her college degree in Illinois
Odd News // 21 hours ago
90-year-old woman receives her college degree in Illinois
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A woman who dropped out of college a few semesters shy of graduation was finally presented with her bachelor's degree at the age of 90 at Northern Illinois University.
Overturned truck spills load of hams, various meats in North Carolina
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Overturned truck spills load of hams, various meats in North Carolina
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A collision on a North Carolina highway caused a tractor-trailer to overturn and spill its load of hams and other various meats into the roadway.
African serval on the loose in British Columbia
Odd News // 1 day ago
African serval on the loose in British Columbia
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- An African serval is on the loose in British Columbia -- the fourth of its species to escape in the area in recent months.
Texas man amasses collection of 24,268 video games
Odd News // 1 day ago
Texas man amasses collection of 24,268 video games
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Texas man who holds the Guinness World Record for largest collection of video games said his collection has now grown to 24,268 games.
Odd 2022: The 10 oddest Guinness World Records of the year
Odd News // 1 day ago
Odd 2022: The 10 oddest Guinness World Records of the year
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Odd News looks back at the 10 most obscure, unusual, bizarre and downright odd Guinness World Records covered in 2022, including most drink cans placed on the head using air suction and farthest distance to blow a pea.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Woman dons 19 underpants in 30 seconds to break world record
Woman dons 19 underpants in 30 seconds to break world record
Volcanic activity occurring all around the world
Volcanic activity occurring all around the world
Lion cubs venture outside for first time at Oklahoma Zoo
Lion cubs venture outside for first time at Oklahoma Zoo
Relief sculpture of man holding his penis is oldest narrative scene, archaeologist claims
Relief sculpture of man holding his penis is oldest narrative scene, archaeologist claims
Jonathan the tortoise, oldest living land creature, celebrates 190th birthday
Jonathan the tortoise, oldest living land creature, celebrates 190th birthday
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement