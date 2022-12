Maritime Operations deputies with the Pasco County Sheriff's Office in Florida came to the rescue of a dog found stranded on a mangrove island in Oyster Creek. Photo courtesy of the Pasco County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A Florida sheriff's office came to the rescue of a dog spotted stranded on a mangrove island in a creek. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that members of the Maritime Operations unit responded to a report of a dog stranded on a mangrove island in Oyster Creek.

The deputies used an airboat to reach the island.

"Deputies found the dog, which appears to be a black female pit/lab mix, perched on the mangrove's branches, as there was no solid ground on which she could stand," the post said.

The deputies were able to help the canine into the airboat for transport back to solid ground, near Green Key Park. The dog was taken to Pasco County Animal Services, where officials said they are now trying to find the dog's owner.