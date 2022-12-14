British school's Lego hanukkiah might be world's largest

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Students at a school in Britain attempted a Guinness World Record by constructing an 18-foot hanukkiah -- the traditional menorah used for Hanukkah celebrations -- from 80,000 Lego bricks.

The Gesher School, a Jewish school for students with special education needs in Pinner, England, built the massive candelabra sculpture from about 80,000 Lego pieces over the course of a year under the instruction of teaching assistant Danny Cazzato, a former Lego employee.

The massive hanukkiah was officially unveiled in a ceremony attended by Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, head of the United Hebrew Congregations of the Commonwealth.

The school said the finished sculpture is being submitted to Guinness World Records for consideration as the world's largest Lego hanukkiah.