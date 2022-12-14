Idaho man folds 31 T-shirts in 1 minute for world record

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 250 Guinness World Records titles to his name broke another record by folding 31 T-shirts in 1 minute.

David Rush, who breaks Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, said he decided to take on another T-shirt-related record after previously earning titles for hanging T-shirts in 1 minute and donning the most T-shirts in 1 minute.

Advertisement

The record to beat was 23, and Rush said he experimented with different techniques to determine the fastest way to fold. The record-breaker said he ultimately landed on the method of "fold one arm in, then the other, then the bottom."

The technique allowed Rush to successfully break the record by folding 31 shirts in the allotted time.