Dec. 14, 2022

Idaho man folds 31 T-shirts in 1 minute for world record

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- An Idaho man with more than 250 Guinness World Records titles to his name broke another record by folding 31 T-shirts in 1 minute.

David Rush, who breaks Guinness World Records to promote STEM education, said he decided to take on another T-shirt-related record after previously earning titles for hanging T-shirts in 1 minute and donning the most T-shirts in 1 minute.

The record to beat was 23, and Rush said he experimented with different techniques to determine the fastest way to fold. The record-breaker said he ultimately landed on the method of "fold one arm in, then the other, then the bottom."

The technique allowed Rush to successfully break the record by folding 31 shirts in the allotted time.

Albino porcupine rescued by British Columbia sanctuary
Odd News // 17 hours ago
Albino porcupine rescued by British Columbia sanctuary
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A British Columbia animal shelter announced an unusual "new guest" at its facility -- an albino porcupine.
Deer rescued from plastic Halloween bucket in Michigan
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Deer rescued from plastic Halloween bucket in Michigan
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Michigan rescued a deer seen wandering with a plastic Halloween bucket stuck over its face.
Cow rescued after four months on the loose in Long Island
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Cow rescued after four months on the loose in Long Island
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A cow that escaped from a farm in New York's Long Island region was safely recaptured four months later on a nearby golf course.
Unexpected routine change leads Maryland couple to $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 18 hours ago
Unexpected routine change leads Maryland couple to $100,000 lottery prize
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Maryland couple collected a $100,000 lottery prize when their usual ticket-buying routine was unexpectedly interrupted.
Colorado boy, 8, has skied on all seven continents
Odd News // 19 hours ago
Colorado boy, 8, has skied on all seven continents
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- An 8-year-old boy from Colorado has unofficially become the youngest person to ski on all seven continents -- and he may soon be a Guinness World Record holder.
Bear steals Chick-fil-A order from Florida man's front porch
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Bear steals Chick-fil-A order from Florida man's front porch
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Florida man shared video of the moment his dinner was ruined by a hungry black bear that stole the Chick-fil-A delivery order from his front door.
9-foot albino boa constrictor found in Florida back yard
Odd News // 23 hours ago
9-foot albino boa constrictor found in Florida back yard
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A pair of professional snake wranglers were summoned to a Florida home where a 9-foot albino boa constrictor was found in the back yard.
Iranian man named world's shortest at 2 feet, 1.6 inches
Odd News // 1 day ago
Iranian man named world's shortest at 2 feet, 1.6 inches
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A 20-year-old Iranian man has been dubbed the shortest man living by Guinness World Records after his height was confirmed as 2 feet and 1.6 inches.
South Carolina zoo's koala joey peeks out from pouch for the first time
Odd News // 1 day ago
South Carolina zoo's koala joey peeks out from pouch for the first time
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A South Carolina zoo said a koala joey born at the facility recently has started to peek out from its mother's pouch.
Chance dad encounter leads man to $200,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 day ago
Chance dad encounter leads man to $200,000 lottery prize
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said spotting his dad's car parked at a convenience store led to his winning a $200,000 lottery prize.
