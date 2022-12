Curt Williams of New Bern, N.C., said he made a quick trip to the store during halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday and bought a scratch-off lottery ticket worth $100,000. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who ran out to buy side dishes during halftime of a football game ended up forgetting the food when he won a $100,000 prize from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Lyncurgus Williams of New Bern told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he went out to the Harris Teeter store in New Bern to buy some sides for a game day meal at halftime of the Pittsburgh Steelers game on Sunday. Advertisement

Williams said he noticed the store only had one $30 Fabulous Fortune scratch-off ticket left, so he decided to buy it.

"I scratched it off right in the store," Williams said. "I was ecstatic.'

Williams uncovered a $100,000 prize.

"I was so excited I didn't even get my sides," he said.

The winner said he has big plans for the prize money.

"Now I can remodel my house," he said. "I've been wanting to do that for a very long time."