Deer crashes through window into Pennsylvania restaurant

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The owners of a Pennsylvania restaurant said employees had a scare when a deer crashed through the front window of the business and ran loose through the dining area.

The owners of the Blue and Gray Bar & Grill in Gettysburg said employees were inside the business when the deer crashed through the window about 8:45 a.m. Monday.

Some of the workers were able to subdue the animal while others summoned Gettysburg police and U.S. National Parks Service personnel to the scene.

The responders were able to secure the deer and load it into the back of a pickup truck for transport out of town, where it was released.

The owner said only the window sustained significant damage and no one was injured.

The Wells Nursing Home in Johnstown, N.Y., faced a similar problem in mid-November when a deer entered the facility. Officials said the animal was inside for about 10 minutes before crashing its way out through a window.