An African serval is on the loose after escaping in Sooke, British Columbia. Photo by veverkolog/Pixabay.com

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- An African serval is on the loose in British Columbia -- the fourth of its species to escape in the area in recent months. Lost pets charity Reuniting Owners with Animals Missing, or ROAM, said a 2-year-old serval named Ophelia is being sought by her owners in the West Coast Road area of Sooke. Advertisement

ROAM's website states Ophelia is "shy and not very friendly with strangers."

The cat is the fourth serval to be reported on the loose in the area in recent months. Two previously escaped from an outdoor enclosure in Nanaimo and one escaped from its owner's home in Brentwood Bay. All three of the cats were later captured safely.