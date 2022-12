The City of Monroe, N.C., said hams and other assorted meats were spilled onto Highway 74 by an overturned tractor-trailer. Photo by kropekk_pl/Pixabay.com

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A collision on a North Carolina highway caused a tractor-trailer to overturn and spill its load of hams and other various meats into the roadway. The City of Monroe said in a statement that the truck, carrying a load of meats, was traveling on Highway 74 when it ran a red light at the intersection with John Moore Road just before 7 a.m. Monday. Advertisement

The truck collided with another vehicle and overturned in a parking lot just off the highway. The overturned truck spilled its load, which included Smithfield hams and other various meats.

The drivers of both vehicles were treated for minor injuries and the truck driver was cited for running a red light.

Traffic was diverted for a few hours Monday morning while crews cleared the meats from the scene.