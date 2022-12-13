Trending
Dec. 13, 2022 / 4:40 PM

North Carolina woman surprised to find black bear den behind her house

By Ben Hooper

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman who heard strange noises coming from outside her home was surprised to learn she was sharing her property with a bear den.

The wildlife group Help Asheville Bears said Casey Vandergrift, of Asheville, contacted the group and reported hearing the sounds of what might be an animal in pain on her property.

Jody Williams, founder of HAB, visited Vandergrift's home and was surprised to discover the bear den in brush behind the house.

Williams said Vandergrift agreed to share her property with the bear for the winter, and in the meantime the den will be monitored by HAB to see if the bear gives birth to cubs.

