Scuba diver's near miss with a boat caught on camera

Dec. 12 (UPI) -- A scuba diver in Hawaii captured video of his tense close call with a speeding boat that nearly ran him over.

Christopher Lastra, 30, said he was spearfishing off Magic Island and returned to the surface to find himself directly in the path of an oncoming boat approaching at a high speed.

Lastra was able to move out of the way and avoid injury, with only his flipper being damaged by the vessel's propeller.

Lastra admitted the close call was his own fault, as he was diving without a buoy or flag to mark his location.

"I should have had a buoy out here. I knew the law and I just decided not to bring it," Lastra told Hawaii News Now.